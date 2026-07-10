Shooting From the Lipp - Prez Don-Jesus WashingChrist is bombing history

July 10, 2026

Watch video here

Not content with attacking America in the present, Prez Don-Jesus WashingChrist is bombing history, via the Trumpsonian. China, in contrast, mainly bombs its minorities. Sorry, cleanses. Sorry, assimilates. That’s different from the cleansing in the cradle of Gimme Your Tired, where we send them back, or forth, to somewhere else. Of course, they come here because we or our forefathers destroyed their back place. Also a quick look at the Times’ connex to the IDF, and the latest in warrior culture. Oh…same thing.